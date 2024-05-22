TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul to host 2026 UEFA Europa League, 2027 Conference League finals
The UEFA Executive Board decides that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, while the venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be determined later.
Istanbul to host 2026 UEFA Europa League, 2027 Conference League finals
The Board decided that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
May 22, 2024

Istanbul will host both the 2026 Europa League and 2027 Conference League finals, UEFA Executive Board Member Servet Yardimci has announced.

The UEFA Executive Board meeting, attended by Yardimci, was held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland on Wednesday.

The Board decided that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul.

RECOMMENDED

Venue for the 2027 Confer ence League final will be determined later.

Tupras Stadium, formerly known as Vodafone Park, also hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

RelatedTürkiye and Italy team up for bid to co-host 2032 UEFA Championship
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
Iran's top diplomat heads to Türkiye for high-stakes talks on Friday