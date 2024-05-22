Three more European nations have decided to recognise the Palestinian state, which is facing Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, as an independent state.

Ireland, Norway and Spain made their announcement on Wednesday that Palestine will be treated as a self-determined and sovereign nation in the world.

The move is seen to generate momentum for further recognition and spur additional steps at the United Nations, potentially deepening Israel’s isolation.

Israel was enraged and rushed to condemn the Western states’ move, recalling its ambassadors to those nations.

Seven other European countries, including Sweden, have already recognised Palestinian statehood.

Many countries around the world and international bodies have hailed the trio for recognising the Palestinian state.

Slovenia

Slovenia has hailed the recognition of an independent Palestinian state by Norway, Spain and Ireland, but stopped short of immediately following suit.

Earlier in the year, Slovenia’s government launched a recognition procedure for a Palestinian state, but the small European Union nation has said the formal step will take place when it could best contribute to a lasting peace in the Middle East.

“The Slovenian government was the first of the group of countries that signed a special declaration … to start the process of recognising Palestine, in which we expressed expectations — not conditions — for both sides,” Prime Minister Robert Golob said in a statement.

He added that “Palestinians need more than just a symbolic gesture of recognition.”

Türkiye

Türkiye has said in a statement that the announcement "greatly pleased" Ankara and welcomed the decision.

"The recognition of Palestine is a requirement of international law, justice, and conscience. It is an extremely important step for the recovery of the usurped rights of the Palestinian people under occupation and for Palestine to achieve the status it deserves in the international community," the foreign ministry stressed.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to strive for more countries to recognise Palestine," it added.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Foreign Ministry hailed the announcements by the three European countries as "positive."

Saudi Arabia "appreciates this decision…which confirms the international consensus on the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," the ministry said in a statement.

The kingdom called on other countries, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to "urgently" take a similar decision "to contribute to finding a reliable and irreversible path that achieves a just and lasting peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people."

