Turkish EFES-2024 exercise boasts record international participation
EFES-2024 has become the "largest joint exercise in the region," says Defence Minister Yasar Guler as 49 allied countries and nearly 11 thousand military personnel participate in the drill.
The exercise will culminate with a Distinguished Observer Day for the Live-Fire Field Exercise on May 29-30, where high-ranking officials and military leaders from participating countries will witness the capabilities and coordination of the involved forces. / Photo: AA Archive  / AA Archive
May 22, 2024

Türkiye is carrying out the EFES-2024 joint military exercise, organised by the Aegean Army Command in Türkiye,

The exercise began with a Computer-Assisted Command Post Exercise from April 25 to May 8, followed by a Live-Firing Field Exercise from May 9 to May 30.

Emphasising that the exercise is being carried out comprehensively, Defence Minister Yasar Guler on Tuesday noted that “participation in the exercise is increasing day by day, and in this respect, EFES-2024 has become the largest joint exercise in the region.”

This year's EFES exercise boasts the largest participation in its history, with 49 allied countries and nearly 11 thousand military personnel taking part.

The objective is to foster international cooperation and improve the coordination of military forces in various combat scenarios.

The exercise will culminate with a Distinguished Observer Day for the Live-Fire Field Exercise on May 29-30, where high-ranking officials and military leaders from participating countries will witness the capabilities of involved forces.

In addition to the military exercises, a defence industry exhibition will be held on May 28 in Izmir, showcasing the latest advancements and innovations in defence technology. The event will provide a platform for defence companies to display their products and for military officials to explore new technologies.

The EFES-2024 Exercise represents a significant step towards strengthening international military collaboration and enhancing the readiness of participating nations' armed forces.

