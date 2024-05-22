Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed a decision by three European nations to recognise the state of Palestine, urging other countries to make similar decisions.

“I am very pleased with today's announcements" by Norway, Ireland, and Spain that they will recognise the state of Palestine, Erdogan said during his speech at the International Benevolence Awards ceremony in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The decision to recognise the state of Palestine comes as Israel continues its brutal offensive on Gaza, which has been raging relentlessly since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

“Those who provide logistical, military support to occupiers bear the same responsibility for the blood flowing in Gaza as the occupiers themselves,” Erdogan added.

He stressed that as long as Western powers continue to stand behind Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu despite all “his arrogance and recklessness,” massacres in Palestine cannot be prevented.

Gaza is a 'children's cemetery'

The Turkish leader on Wednesday warned that if Zionist expansionism continues like this, the world would be “prone to new conflicts.”