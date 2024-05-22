Chaim Otmazgin had tended to dozens of shot, burned or mutilated bodies before he reached the home that would put him at the centre of a global clash and Israeli propaganda.

Working in a settlement that along with Israeli military facilities were raided by Hamas fighters on October 7, Otmazgin — a volunteer commander with ZAKA, an Israeli search and rescue organisation — saw the body of a teenager, shot dead and separated from her family in a different room. He "thought" that was evidence of sexual violence.

He alerted journalists to what he’d seen. He recounted the details in a nationally televised appearance in the Israeli Parliament. In the frantic hours, days and weeks that followed the raid, his testimony ricocheted across the world, mostly peddled by Israeli and sympathetic Western media.

But it turns out that what Otmazgin thought had occurred in the home at the Jewish settlement that was once an Arab village and a farm hadn’t happened.

Many accounts from that day, like Otmazgin's, proved untrue.

"It’s not that I invented a story," Otmazgin claimed The Associated Press in an interview, detailing the origins of his initial explosive allegation — one of two by ZAKA volunteers about sexual violence that turned out to be unfounded.

"I couldn't think of any other option" other than the teen having been sexually assaulted, he said. "At the end, it turned out to be different, so I corrected myself."

But it was too late.

Debunked accounts like Otmazgin's have encouraged skepticism and fuelled a highly charged debate about the scope of what occurred on October 7 — one that is still playing out on social media and in college campus protests.

Some allege the accounts of sexual assault were purposely concocted. ZAKA officials and others dispute that. Regardless, AP's examination of ZAKA's handling of the now debunked stories shows how information can be clouded and distorted in the chaos of the conflict.

As some of the first people on the scene, ZAKA volunteers offered testimony of what they saw that day. Those words have helped journalists, Israeli lawmakers and UN investigators paint a picture of what occurred on October 7. [ZAKA, a volunteer-based group, does not do forensic work. The organisation has been a fixture at Israeli disaster sites and scenes of attacks since it was founded in 1995. Its specific job is to collect bodies in keeping with Jewish law.]

Still, it took ZAKA months to acknowledge the accounts were wrong, allowing them to proliferate. And the fallout from the debunked accounts shows how the topic of sexual violence has been used to further political agendas.

Israel points to "sexual violence" on October 7 to justify its wartime goal of neutralising any repeated threat coming from Gaza. It has accused the international community of ignoring or playing down evidence of sexual violence claims, alleging anti-Israel bias.

Many have now seized on the ZAKA accounts, along with others shown to be untrue, to allege that the Israeli government has distorted the facts to prosecute a war — one in which more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed, majority of them women and children.

Body bags and rocket fire

Israel was caught off guard by the ferocity of the Hamas raid, the deadliest in the nation's history. About 1,200 people were killed during the blitz as well as Israeli's haphazard military reaction -that allegations suggest did not distinguish between Hamas fighters and Israelis- and 250 taken hostage. It took days for the military to take control of the area.

Israeli military told the AP that the army did not do any forensic work in the wake of October 7.

Otmazgin said forensics workers were present in the settlement but spread thin and could not follow standard — and painstaking — protocols because of the scale of the raid. He said forensics teams in the area mostly instructed ZAKA on how to help identify the bodies.

"People seem to have expected that the aftermath of the attack would be like a movie, that immediately the police would come, that everything would be very sterile and very clean. People who don’t live in a war zone do not understand the horrific chaos that took place that day," said Orit Sulitzeanu, the executive director of The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.

The group has spent months trying to gather evidence of sexual violence that occurred that day, sifting through many accounts emerging from the chaotic early days just after the attack. "Some of those stories that turned out not to be true were not lies," she said. They were, she said, "mistakes."

Debunked stories

Otmazgin said he was the origin of one of two debunked stories by ZAKA volunteers about the so-called sexual assault.

He said he entered a home in Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the hardest-hit settlements, where nearly 1,000 was killed, and found the body of a teenage girl separated from two of her relatives. He "assumed" that meant she had been sexually assaulted.

"They slaughtered her. They shot her in the head and her pants are pulled down to here. I put that out there. Have someone give me a different interpretation," he said then, showing an AP reporter a photo he took of the scene, which he had altered by pulling up the teenager’s pants.

Today, he maintains that he never said outright that the girl whose body he saw had been sexually assaulted. But his telling strongly suggested that was the case. Otmazgin says he told journalists and lawmakers details of what he'd seen and asked if they might have some other interpretation.

Nearly three months later, ZAKA found out his interpretation was wrong. After cross-checking with military contacts, ZAKA found that a group of soldiers had dragged the girl's body across the room to make sure it wasn't booby-trapped. During the procedure, her pants had come down.

Otmazgin said it took time to learn the truth because the soldiers who moved the body had been deployed to Gaza for weeks and were not reachable. He said he recognised that such accounts could cause damage, but he believes he rectified it by correcting his account months later.

A military spokesperson said he had no way of knowing what had happened to every body in the assault's immediate aftermath. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military regulations.

Another account with details similar to Otmazgin's but attributed to an anonymous combat medic has also come under scrutiny after emerging in international media, including in a story by the AP. But the medic did not disclose where he saw the scene.

The military would not allow to make the medic available for further interviews, so it was not possible to reconcile the two accounts or verify the medic’s.