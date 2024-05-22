The White House has said it opposed "unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state after Ireland, Norway and Spain announced they would establish relations, but warned Israel against withholding funds to Palestinian Authority [PA] in retaliation.

President Joe Biden "has been on the record supporting a two-state solution," his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, told reporters on Wednesday.

"He has been equally emphatic on the record that that two-state solution should be brought about through direct negotiations through the parties, not through unilateral recognition," he said.

He stopped short of criticising the decision to formally recognise the State of Palestine by the three European countries, all close allies of the United States.

"Each country is entitled to make its own determinations, but the US position on this is clear," Sullivan said.

Israel has responded angrily, including by withdrawing envoys, with hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing the European nations of offering a "reward for terror."

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Netanyahu that he wants to take retaliatory action including severing an arrangement in which Norway handles funds intended to the Palestinian Authority.

Related Palestinians hope others follow suit after European trio recognition move

Tax revenues to PalestiniansUnder peace agreements brokered in part by Norway in the 1990s, Israel collects revenue money for the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank.

But Israel has blocked transfers since the aftermath of the October 7 blitz by Hamas, which governs besieged Gaza.

Sullivan said that funds should keep going to the Palestinian Authority which the Biden administration wants to strengthen in hopes it can assume control of Gaza from Hamas.