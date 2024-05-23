China has said that those supporting independence for Taiwan would be left with "heads broken and blood flowing" and that its military drills around the self-ruled island sought to send a "serious warning."

"Taiwan independence forces will be left with their heads broken and blood flowing after colliding against the great... undertaking of China achieving complete unification," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

China launched two days of military drills around Taiwan, surrounding the island with navy vessels and aircraft as "strong punishment" for "separatist acts", state media reported.

Wenbin described the exercises around the island as a "serious warning." The military exercise on Thursday comes three days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan's new leader.

China has branded Lai a "dangerous separatist" who will bring "war and decline" to the island.

China regards the island as a renegade province with which it must eventually be reunified, and has refused to rule out using military force to do so.

Relations have plunged in recent years as China has put pressure on the island, periodically stoking worries about a potential invasion.

Related China expresses 'no compromise' on Taiwan during US military talks

Joint Sword-2024A

Thursday and Friday's drills, code-named Joint Sword-2024A, will "focus on joint sea-air combat-readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, and joint precision strikes on key targets", Xinhua reported.

"The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan from 7:45 a.m. Thursday (2345 GMT)," the news agency said, adding the drills were being conducted in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of the island.

The drills will also take place around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin, Xinhua said.

The news agency reported military spokesman Li Xi as saying the exercises "involve the patrol of vessels and planes closing in on areas around the island of Taiwan and integrated operations inside and outside the island chain to test the joint real combat capabilities of the forces of the command".

The spokesperson said the drills would also serve as a "strong punishment for the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces", Xinhua news agency said.

'Real combat conditions'

The last time China announced similar military exercises around the island was in August last year after Lai, then vice president, stopped over in the United States on a visit to Paraguay.

Those drills also tested the PLA's ability "to seize control of air and sea spaces" and fight "in real combat conditions", according to state media.