Four people died and 15 others were injured when a stage collapsed during a campaign rally for Mexican presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On social media platform X, the incumbent president quoted a report from the Nuevo Leon state governor Samuel Garcia, who said "four dead and 15 injured are reported" from the incident.

Maynez said he was not injured in the accident at his rally in the town of San Pedro Garza.

"I am fine and in communication with the authorities" over what happened, he wrote on X, adding that the priority was to take care of the victims.