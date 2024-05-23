French President Emmanuel Macron described as an "absolutely unprecedented insurrection movement" the unrest that has embroiled France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia.

"No-one saw it coming with such a level of organisation and violence," he said while visiting a police station in the capital Noumea. Praising security forces for "professionalism" and "cool-headedness", he vowed Paris would "go until the end" to quell the worst violence to erupt in the colonised territory in four decades, warning that "the coming days and weeks will still be difficult".

France's president made a long-haul trip to the restive Pacific territory of New Caledonia, urging a "return to peace" after deadly rioting, and vowing thousands of military reinforcements will be deployed for "as long as necessary".

As he exited the plane at Tontouta International Airport, the French leader told reporters he wanted to ensure that "as quickly as possible there will be a return to peace, calm, security".

He is expected to spend about 12 hours on the ground.

France has colonised New Caledonia since the 1800s, but many Indigenous Kanaks still resent Paris' power over their islands and want fuller autonomy or independence.

"I don't know why our fate is being discussed by people who don't even live here," said Mike, a 52-year-old Kanak at a separatist roadblock north of the capital, on the eve of Macron's visit.

Since May 13, separatists have thrown up blocks that have cut off whole neighbourhoods and the main route to the international airport, which remains shuttered.

Nightly riots have seen scores of cars, schools, shops and businesses burned.

'Double or quits'

With tensions running high, even Macron's aides admit his visit is a high-stakes gamble that could help solve or help deepen the crisis.

"It's double or quits. It's a bet", said one presidential adviser, asking not to be named.

The fact that Macron is willing to make a long journey just weeks before European elections may show just how high the stakes are.

New Caledonia is 17,000 kilometres (10,500 miles) from the French mainland but remains both part of France and a strategic outpost in an increasingly contested region.