The UN is scheduled to vote on establishing an annual day to commemorate the 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs, a prospect that has sparked vehement opposition from Serbs who fear it will brand them all as "genocidal" supporters of the mass killing.

The General Assembly resolution sponsored by Germany and Rwanda doesn't mention Serbia as the culprit but that hasn't stopped the intense lobbying campaign for a "no" vote by the Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, and the populist president of neighbouring Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic.

The 193-member assembly is expected to vote Thursday morning on the resolution that would designate July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica," to be observed annually starting in two months.

On July 11 , 1995, Bosnian Serbs overran a UN-protected safe area in Srebrenica. They separated at least 8,000 Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers and sisters and slaughtered them. Those who tried to escape were chased through the woods and over the mountains around the town.

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia's 1992-95 war, which came after the breakup of the then-nation of Yugoslavia and unleashed nationalist passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country's two other main ethnic populations, Croats and Bosniaks.

Both Serbia and Bosnian Serbs have denied that genocide happened in Srebrenica although this has been established by two UN courts.

Dodik, who is president of Republika Srpska, the Serb part of Bosnia which comprises about half its territory, said Wednesday on the social media platform X that the UN resolution is being forced on the country by supporters of Bosniaks and that it will split up the country.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina has reached its end, or to be more precise, it was brought to an end by those who swore to it," Dodik said on X. "All that remains is for us all to make an effort to be good neighbours and to part in peace."

Related For Srebrenica survivors, accepting 'truth' is path to peace

'Moral imperative'

Dodik has made several such threats in the past to have the Serb-controlled territories secede from Bosnia and join with neighbouring Serbia. He and some other Bosnian Serb officials are under US and British sanctions partly for jeopardising a US peace plan that ended the Bosnian war.

The final draft of the resolution added a statement reiterating the General Assembly's "unwavering commitment to main taining stability and fostering unity in diversity in Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The determination in 2007 by the International Court of Justice, the UN's highest tribunal, that the acts committed in Srebrenica constituted genocide, is included in the draft resolution. It was Europe's first genocide since the Nazi Holocaust in World War II, which killed an estimated 6 million Jews and people from other minorities.

Germany's UN Ambassador Antje Leendertse said last week that there is an official UN commemoration of the 1994 Rwanda genocide on April 7 every year — the day the Hutu-led government began the killing of members of the Tutsi minority and their supporters. The draft resolution aims "to close the gap" by creating a separate UN day "to commemorate the victims of Srebrenica," she said.

Menachem Rosensaft, the son of Holocaust survivors who is an adjunct professor at Cornell Law School, said on Wednesday that designating July 11 as the official day of remembrance for the Srebrenica genocide "is a moral and legal imperative."