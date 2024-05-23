Turkish traditional foods are promoted simultaneously in different cities around the world as part of the Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote the country's rich gastronomy.

Events will be held from May 21-27 at embassies and culture centers worldwide, along with celebrations in a number of Turkish cities.

As part of the week, Aegean delicacies are being showcased at Türkiye's Embassy in London.

Dishes of Türkiye's Aegean region were introduced at events in the French capital Paris and the North Macedonian capital Skopje.

Türkiye’s Embassy in Zambia's capital Lusaka also inaugurated the week.

The Turkish Embassy in Cairo held a Turkish breakfast event to mark the week.