TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Cuisine Week showcases local delicacies in Türkiye, across globe
Turkish cuisine is one of the world's top cuisines, and Cuisine Week is marked globally every year in May with events and presentations at home and abroad.
Turkish Cuisine Week showcases local delicacies in Türkiye, across globe
The week is being organised under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 23, 2024

Turkish traditional foods are promoted simultaneously in different cities around the world as part of the Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote the country's rich gastronomy.

Events will be held from May 21-27 at embassies and culture centers worldwide, along with celebrations in a number of Turkish cities.

As part of the week, Aegean delicacies are being showcased at Türkiye's Embassy in London.

Dishes of Türkiye's Aegean region were introduced at events in the French capital Paris and the North Macedonian capital Skopje.

Türkiye’s Embassy in Zambia's capital Lusaka also inaugurated the week.

The Turkish Embassy in Cairo held a Turkish breakfast event to mark the week.

RECOMMENDED

World-class cousine

Elsewhere, Turkish provinces including Kayseri, Zonguldak, Kutahya, Edirne, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Bursa and Trabzon have hosted events to celebrate the week.

The events are being organised under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan, and supported by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Turkish cuisine is one of the world's top cuisines, and the cuisine week is marked globally every year in May with events and presentations at home and abroad.

2024 marks the 3rd year of the Turkish Cuisine Week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank