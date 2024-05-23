Türkiye has retained its third-place ranking for Blue Flag beaches this year, with 567 of its beaches listed in this category.

In a post on X, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the country's consistent success in the Blue Flag awards is a source of pride and that they are determined to achieve the top ranking.

The Blue Flag awards, a title given to beaches that are clean and safe, are presented by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ersoy said the government has consistently worked to increase the number of Blue Flag beaches every year, with 16 more beaches in Türkiye receiving the designation this year.

"Blue Flags suit our beaches very well. This year, 567 beaches, 27 marinas, 18 tourism boats, and nine individual yachts in our country have been awarded the Blue Flag," he said.

Spain holds the top spot for the most Blue Flag beaches this year, followed by Greece in second place. Türkiye ranks third, with Italy in fourth and France in fifth.

Antalya tops Blue Flag list

This year, Türkiye has added three beaches each in Istanbul, Balikesir, and Aydin provinces; two each in Antalya and Mugla provinces; and one each in Izmir, Canakkale, Tekirdag, Bursa, Kirklareli, and Yalova provinces to its Blue Flag beaches list.

The increase of 16 Blue Flag beaches comes despite the absence of beaches from Sakarya, Duzce, and Edirne, which were on the list last year.