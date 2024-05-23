Seven months into Israel’s war on Gaza, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on the grounds of committing war crimes against Palestinians.

But along with the two Israeli war hawks, the ICC also indicted three Hamas leaders – the group’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, the commander of its military wing Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, and head of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said that he had reasonable grounds to believe that five men "bear criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza.

If issued by the ICC chamber, the warrant, which Khan described in an interview as "the fidelity to justice," could mark the beginning of prosecuting more individuals involved in the egregious crimes witnessed in Gaza for months.

However, it might not be enough to restore the public's faith in international law, “as it presents a mixed picture of manipulative politics intertwined with the application of law,” says Richard Falk, professor of International Law and Practice, Emeritus at Princeton University.

Unbalanced assessment, lacking evidence

What has been revealed to the public is not yet the full text of the application but a statement from Prosecutor Khan’s office, which provides a concise summary of what aspects of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza will be examined as crimes against humanity and what aspects will be simply ignored.

It highlights the hostages taken by Hamas and Israelis killed in the October attack while neglecting to mention the loss of tens of thousands of Palestinian lives at the hands of Israeli forces. According to the latest estimate, Israel has killed at least 40,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

For regional observers, this portrayal seeks to draw a parallel between Hamas and the Israeli state, a parallel that is inherently inaccurate and biassed since Israel is considered to be one of the strongest military powers in the Middle East, while Hamas continues to be a poorly-equipped resistance group that operates in Gaza, a place subjected to one of the worst economic blockades of modern history for decades.

This attempt to create an impression of equivalence between the sides is what makes the application “an unbalanced assessment of the relevant wrongdoing of the actors,” professor Falk tells TRT World.

By not providing a proper view of the crimes committed by Israel before October 7, the prosecutor falls into the trap—intentionally or unintentionally—of what the media has been trying to portray: that the historical process leading up to the recent bloody war is somehow unnecessary, or at least irrelevant.

It excludes “the context of oppression” and the fact that Gaza has been subject to the collective punishment via the harsh blockade for 17 years, Falk says.

The focus of the application not only omits crucial context but also raises questions about the accuracy of the claims regarding what happened on October 7.

The fact that there has never been an official investigation into the events of that day to ascertain whether the criminal allegations and atrocities were genuinely perpetrated or if they were part of Israel's state propaganda, leads to deficiencies in the application, the emeritus Princeton professor adds.

“Convincing evidence is lacking, and journalistic accounts contribute to significant scepticism regarding the accuracy of the characterization or description of October 7.”

It is particularly concerning that Karim Khan’s office chose to include rape allegations concerning Israeli hostages by Hamas fighters, as these claims, reported by Israeli media outlets, have been met with global skepticism and debunked multiple times by accounts from the ground.

As the statement goes, the office indicates that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that hostages taken from Israel have been kept in inhumane conditions, and that some have been subject to sexual violence, including rape, while being held in captivity.”

The prosecutor will now assemble a panel of international law experts to help review the evidence and legal analysis regarding the application.

No mention of genocide