Once hailed as a “great friend” and a “patriot” by the US, General Abdul Raziq, an Afghan national, has now become one of the ugly faces of the American occupation of Afghanistan, which makes the return of the Taliban seem more plausible in the eyes of regional observers.

According to The New York Times investigation, in which nearly 1,000 families have testified against Raziq and dozens of handwritten ledgers spanning a decade provided by the Taliban, Raziq has carried out a systematic campaign of forced disappearances that killed hundreds, if not thousands, of people.

These ledgers cover the period from 2011 until the collapse of the American-backed Republic of Afghanistan in 2021.

According to the news outlet, Raziq “was seen as the only partner capable of beating the Taliban in the heartland of the insurgency.”

Including almost 2,200 identified cases of suspected disappearances in Kandahar Province alone, the number stands as a gross undercount.

Here's what you need to know about today’s “monster”, Abdul Raziq, once the US’ most beloved ally.