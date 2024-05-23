WORLD
Israeli soldier in Gaza posts video of himself throwing Quran into fire
Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, Israeli soldiers have been posting videos documenting acts of looting, burning, and destruction of homes, assaulting detainees and writing hate graffiti on walls of houses.
The Israeli army has not announced measures against soldiers, only saying that their actions “contravene the army's values.” / Others
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024

An Israeli troop has shared a video clip of himself throwing a copy of the Quran into a fire in Gaza.

The clip shared by Israeli Army Radio on Thursday showed the soldier, Ishak Buznah, tossing the Muslim holy book into the fire. However, no details were provided about when and where the incident took place.

The broadcaster said the Israeli army has launched an investigation into the incident.

Since launching the war on Gaza, Israeli soldiers have been posting videos documenting acts of looting, burning, and destruction of homes, assaulting detainees and writing hate graffiti on walls of houses.

The Israeli army has not announced measures against soldiers, only saying that their actions "contravene the army's values."

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured since last October following an attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

