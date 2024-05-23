Russia will identify US property, including securities, that could be used as compensation for losses sustained as a result of any seizure of frozen Russian assets in the United States, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Thursday's decree stated that a Russian entity can ask a Russian court to determine whether its property has been unjustifiably seized and seek compensation.

G7 negotiators have been discussing for weeks how to best exploit some $300 billion worth of Russian financial assets, such as major currencies and government bonds, which were frozen shortly after the Russia-Ukraine war erupted in February 2022.

Russia's ability to meet out like-for-like retaliation, if Western leaders seize its frozen assets, has been eroded by dwindling foreign investment, but it may go after private investors' cash instead, officials and economists told Reuters this month.

The court would then order for compensation to be transferred in the form of US assets or property in Russia from a list that would be drawn up by Russia's government commission on foreign asset sales.

Related EU to propose 90 percent of frozen Russian assets used to arm Ukraine

Barring money transfers