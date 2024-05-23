Palestinians have begun assessing the damage caused by a two-day Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that left 12 people dead, including children.

The bodies of several Palestinians killed by Israeli troops were wrapped in black and green flags, placed on stretchers which were then hoisted on the shoulders of relatives and carried through the streets of downtown Jenin.

Local surgeon Usaeed Jabareen received a special commemoration from staff at the government hospital in the city.

Crowds lined a courtyard and stairwell, before holding a memorial for him in the courtyard outside.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said Israeli forces had killed 12 people including four children, and wounded 25 during the raid which began on Tuesday morning.

'We live in misery'

Israeli army routinely carries out raids in the city and the adjacent camp. This time, Israeli forces stayed in the camp for about two days.

Troops took over a two-storey sports centre, where foam mattresses were strewn around and chairs arranged in circles.