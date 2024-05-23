Naoki Yamamoto, a Japanese doctoral lecturer at Marmara University's Institute of Turkic Studies, has a remarkable story of faith and transformation. Born into a Protestant family, Naoki's spiritual journey took an unexpected turn 15 years ago when he embraced Islam.

Naoki's quest for religious knowledge began during his time at Doshisha University in Kyoto, a Christian-based institution. His initial goal was to study Christianity in depth, believing that a comprehensive understanding of various religions was essential. This pursuit led him to spend countless hours in libraries, poring over books about different faiths and engaging in discussions with Christian professors.

One day, while browsing the library, Naoki stumbled upon a book that profoundly impacted him. Unlike any other book he had read, it delved into the concept of God, the purpose of life, and the spiritual journey of humanity. The book was authored by a Japanese convert to Islam, and Naoki was intrigued. He discovered that the author's husband was a lecturer at his university and immediately reached out to him via email.

The author’s husband, named Hasan, responded quickly, and they arranged to meet at a nearby cafe. Their conversation about Islam was enlightening and inspiring. Hasan encouraged Naoki to explore Islam more deeply, advising him to learn Arabic and immerse himself in Islamic societies.

Following Hasan's advice, Naoki began studying Arabic and embarked on a journey of exploration. He traveled to various countries to gain firsthand experience of Islamic culture and practices. Among his travels, his visit to Egypt at the age of 19 was particularly transformative. The stark contrast between Egypt and Japan, coupled with the spiritual atmosphere he encountered, led Naoki to embrace Islam.

According to Naoki, embracing Islam is a significant milestone, but it is not everything. He believes that the most crucial aspect is to live as a Muslim.

Naoki Yamamoto's conversion to Islam brought about a significant transformation in his life, but it was not without its challenges. “Despite Japan not experiencing Islamophobia on the scale seen in Europe, there were still prejudices influenced by American and European media,” Naoki recalls.

“When I told my friend that I had become a Muslim, his reaction, even if jokingly, was to say, 'You have become a terrorist.'"

Japan, with its beautiful landscapes and polite society, also has its shortcomings. One of the major issues Naoki identified is the lack of a strong family structure. "People live very individually in Japan," he notes. This individualism starkly contrasted with the strong sense of family he encountered in the Islamic world, which left a lasting impression on him.

Additionally, he was deeply moved by the emphasis on mutual aid and community support within Islamic civilisation. Witnessing these values firsthand reinforced his decision to embrace Islam and integrate its teachings into his daily life.

Türkiye experience

At a pivotal moment in his quest to deepen his knowledge of Islam, Naoki Yamamoto encountered a Turkish scholar who would significantly influence his journey. "There was a teacher named Recep Senturk, who came to Doshisha University for an international conference," Naoki recalls. "To hear about Islam from a Turk was very impressive for me. I thought, 'So there is a different image of a Turk than the one we know.'"