The growing recognition of the Palestinian state is isolating Israel and its allies amidst the genocidal war Tel Aviv has been waging against besieged Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"The increasing number of countries recognising Palestine, especially in Europe, is isolating Israel and its supporters more and more," Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Thursday.

"It is time for the international community to set aside its silence and take steps to stop the genocide perpetrated by Israel's racist and fundamentalist regime, both diplomatically and through the implementation of decisions taken," he stressed.

Fidan also reiterated the necessity for Palestine to receive its rightful recognition and called for immediate action to halt Israeli massacres.