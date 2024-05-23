TÜRKİYE
Growing recognition of Palestine isolating Israel and allies: Turkish FM
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterates the necessity for Palestine to receive its rightful recognition as a state and calls for immediate action to halt Israeli massacres.
Fidan also emphasised joint efforts with Venezuela on Palestine's Gaza, underscoring shared positions on international platforms. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
May 23, 2024

The growing recognition of the Palestinian state is isolating Israel and its allies amidst the genocidal war Tel Aviv has been waging against besieged Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"The increasing number of countries recognising Palestine, especially in Europe, is isolating Israel and its supporters more and more," Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Thursday.

"It is time for the international community to set aside its silence and take steps to stop the genocide perpetrated by Israel's racist and fundamentalist regime, both diplomatically and through the implementation of decisions taken," he stressed.

Fidan also reiterated the necessity for Palestine to receive its rightful recognition and called for immediate action to halt Israeli massacres.

Joint stance on international platforms

Following a Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission meeting, Fidan discussed diverse issues and celebrated the completion of nine cooperation agreements with Venezuela.

"We had the opportunity to discuss many issues, including unjust sanctions imposed on Venezuela," he said, praising the strengthening ties between Türkiye and Venezuela, with a new general directorate within the Turkish Foreign Ministry focusing on micro-relationships with Latin America and the Caribbean states.

Fidan also emphasised joint efforts with Venezuela for Palestine's Gaza, underscoring shared positions on international platforms.

"I am pleased to say that we share the same views with Venezuela on Gaza. We act in the same way. We also take a joint stance on international platforms. We have decided to continue our joint efforts towards stopping the massacre in Gaza and recognising the state of Palestine," he noted.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
