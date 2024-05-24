China's military has started its second day of war games around Taiwan, with drills to test the ability to "seize power" and control key areas, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army [PLA] said in a statement, days after a new leader in Taiwan was sworn in.

The two-day exercises are testing the "capability of joint seizure of power, joint strikes and control of key territories", said Li Xi, spokesman for PLA's Eastern Theater Command early on Friday.

China's military kicked off the war games on Thursday morning, surrounding Taiwan with naval vessels and military aircraft, while vowing the blood of "independence forces" on the island would flow.

The exercises — codenamed "Joint Sword-2024A" — come after Lai Ching-te took office as Taiwan's new president this week and made an inauguration speech that China denounced as a "confession of independence".

The drills are part of an escalating campaign of intimidation by China that has seen it carry out a series of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan in recent years.

The United Nations called for all sides to avoid escalation, while the United States — Taiwan's strongest ally and military backer — "strongly" urged China to act with restraint.

'Strong punishment'

Taiwan split with China at the end of a civil war 75 years ago. Beijing regards the island as a renegade province with which it must eventually be reunified.