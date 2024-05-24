A massive landslide has struck Papua New Guinea's highlands, local officials and aid groups said, with many feared dead.

The disaster hit in Kaokalam village, in Papua New Guinea's remote Enga province at around 3:00 am local time on Friday.

Provincial governor Peter Ipatas told AFP that a big landslide had caused "loss of life and property".

Images from the scene showed a vast bite of rock and soil cleaved off from a densely vegetated hill.

A long and wide scar of car-size boulders, felled trees and dirt stretched down toward the valley floor.

The remains of many corrugated tin shelters could be seen at the foot of a large landslide.

Victim number unknown

Dozens of local men and women scrambled over the piles of rock and soil, digging, crying out, listening for survivors or standing scanning the scene in disbelief.

Some became instant rescuers, donning wellington boots, strapping on head torches, picking up machetes and long-handled axes to help clear the rubble.