The French state is responsible for the crisis in New Caledonia, a local political representative said.

Marie-Line Sakilia, a member of the New Caledonia Congress and the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front, or FLNKS, an alliance of pro-independence political parties on the island, told Anadolu that the “French state is responsible for the mobilisation of the loyalists and the pro-independence groups,” because it insisted on reforming the electoral rules without a local deal.

She recalled that the reform bill adopted on May 13 by the lawmakers in the French parliament aimed at unfreezing the electoral body ahead of the local elections.

The Pacific archipelago has been gripped by unrest since last week, sparked by a bill to review electoral rules.

If the changes to electoral rules are adopted, French nationals who have lived in the island nation for at least 10 years will be eligible to vote in local elections.

Locals, however, are concerned that the changes will dilute the indigenous Kanak population's vote.

“This reform provoked a completely normal reaction of the local population, particularly that of the primary population, the Kanaks,” Sakilia said, stressing that the reform was making the Kanaks “a minority” in their country.

"Provocative behaviour"

She also criticised the security forces in the field for provocative and disproportionate behaviour during the events where six people were killed, including two officers sent from France.

“Forces entered neighbourhoods and shot sting-ball grenades and flash-balls on buildings,” she explained.

Sakilia described the reform as “unacceptable” and said: “Only the natives who are born in this territory, have the right to vote. Simply because this reform will make us a minority in New Caledonia, our country, listed as an autonomous territory by the UN on Dec. 3, 1986 … aspiring to become a state.”