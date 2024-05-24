Israeli settlements, illegal under international law, have been the backbone of occupational expansion over Palestinian lands for decades.

Yet, some people might still experience what it’s like to spend their holidays in hotels built on occupied lands or in buildings stolen from their indigenous owners.

Such notoriety is enabled by the world’s online tourism giants such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and TripAdvisor, which list hotels, apartments, and attractions in illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

Booking.com, a Dutch company headquartered in Amsterdam and the world’s most popular accommodation booking website, lists at least 45 hotels and rentals in settlements, including in East Jerusalem, according to a report by Amnesty International.

Since 2018, human rights groups, in collaboration with United Nations officials, have been urging the company to cease profiting from the illegal settlements. However, they received no response from the company until this May.

The late response stated that the company “wholeheartedly disagrees” with the illegal activity allegations and asserts that it is “in full compliance” with Dutch laws, without providing further evidence.

In 2022, the company was about to add a human rights warning label to settlement listings, but after the leak to international media and pressure from the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, they instead added a generic warning to all West Bank listings, stating the area "may be considered conflict-affected."

The company also claims that the US laws would prevent them from divesting from Israeli settlements, activists say.

After years of investigation, human rights organisations Al-Haq, The Rights Forum, The European Legal Support Center (ELSC), and the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO) filed a complaint against Booking.com for it profiting from illegal Israeli settlements, also considered money laundering under Dutch law.

Discouragement policy

In the Netherlands, the Act on international crimes penalises individuals or legal entities liable for money laundering in case the money derives from war crimes, lawyer Willem Jebbink tells TRT World.

As Israel’s illegal settlements amount to war crimes under international criminal law, Booking.com has been blacklisted by the UN Human Rights Council since 2020 for continuing to offer accommodations in these settlements.

Yet, Dutch authorities have taken no action in accordance with their national law. Instead, they claim to “discourage” companies from doing business in these territories.

The discouragement policy is “a dead letter and a fig leaf to hide Dutch complicity,” describes Edwin van ’t Pad from The Rights Forum, adding that there is even evidence of the Dutch embassy in Israel repeatedly promoting businesses in the settlements.

Based on freedom of information requests, The Rights Forum discovered that since 2013, the Dutch Embassy in Tel Aviv has facilitated cooperation between Dutch and Israeli companies operating in settlements.

Mekorot, an Israeli water company that extracts more water from the OPT than permitted, thus violating international humanitarian law, was one of them.