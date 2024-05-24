Here are some reactions:

Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"We welcome the ruling ordering Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza’s Rafah and immediately open the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid.

"We expect all ICJ rulings will be quickly implemented by Israel. We ask UNSC to do its part to ensure this."

Egyptian foreign ministry

“Egypt calls on Israel to comply with its legal obligations within the framework of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and international humanitarian law, and to implement all interim measures issued by the ICJ, which are considered legally binding and enforceable, as they are issued by the highest international judicial body.

“Egypt stresses that Israel bears full legal responsibility for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as the occupying power, calling on Israel to stop its systematic policies against the Palestinian people of targeting, starvation and siege in violation of all provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.”

Amnesty International

“With this order the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the UN’s princi pal court – has made it crystal clear: the Israeli authorities must completely halt military operations in Rafah, as any ongoing military action could constitute an underlying act of genocide," a statement from the right group quoted its Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Heba Morayef as saying.

"Unequivocally, the ground incursion and the associated mass forced displacement it has caused, pose further irreparable risk to the rights of the Palestinian people protected under the Genocide Convention and further threaten their physical destruction in whole or in part," Morayef added.

Norway

"Today's ruling from the International Court of Justice is important," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told Anadolu, saying the court reinforced the previously ordered measures that "Israel must abide by".

"I expect Israel to implement the measures," Eide said, highlighting the importance of complying with legally binding orders.

"Respect for the Court and its functions, including the authority to order provisional measures, is essential to strengthen international law and the international legal order," he added.

United Nations:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored that International Court of Justice rulings are "binding" after the top UN court ordered Israel to halt military operations in Rafah.

Guterres stressed that "decisions of the Court are binding and trusts that the parties will duly comply with the Order from the Court," his spokesperson said.

Hamas official Based Naim:

"We welcome the decision by the World Court that calls on the Zionist occupation forces to end its military aggression on Rafah. We believe it is not enough since the occupation aggression across the Gaza Strip and especially in northern Gaza is just as brutal and dangerous.

"We call upon the UN Security Council to immediately implement this demand by the World Court into practical measures to compel the Zionist enemy to implement the decision.

"We welcome the court's request to allow investigation committees to reach the Gaza Strip to investigate acts of war of genocide against the Palestinian people and Hamas pledges to cooperate with investigation committees."

Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh:

"The presidency welcomes the decision issued by the International Court of Justice, which represents an international consensus on the demand to stop the all-out war on Gaza."

Israel

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich:

"Those who demand that the State of Israel stop the war, demand that it decree itself to cease to exist. We will not agree to that."