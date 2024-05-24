Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had no legitimacy following the expiry of his five-year term and this would raise a legal obstacle if Russia and Ukraine were to resume peace talks.

At a televised press conference during a visit to Belarus on Friday, Putin said the status of Zelenskyy was problematic.

With Ukraine still under martial law in the third year of Russia's full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy has not faced elections despite the expiry of his five-year term this week - something he and Ukraine's allies deem to be the right decision to take at a time of war.

Putin is ready halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines, Reuters reported on Friday, citing four Russian sources, but is ready to fight on if Kiev and the West do not respond.

"But who to negotiate with? That's not an idle question... Of course we realise the legitimacy of the incumbent head of state is over," Putin said.