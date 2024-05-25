Saturday, May 25, 2024

2154 GMT — Spokesman for Hamas' armed wing Abu Obeida has said that its forces had captured Israeli soldiers during fighting in Gaza's Jabalia.

The Israeli military however has denied a claim by Hamas.

"The IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) clarifies that there is no incident in which a soldier was abducted," the military said in a statement.

1914 GMT —Israeli jets kill six in Nuseirat refugee camp sheltering Palestinians

At least six Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a unit housing displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

The Al-Awda Hospital said it received dead and injured after the Israeli attack.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli warplane targeted a non-governmental women's activity centre in the camp, resulting in casualties that also included children.

Medical teams and civil defence crews were working to search for victims from under the rubble, they said.

1833 GMT — Israel continues to bomb Gaza as truce talks could resume

Prospects for a resumption of mediated Gaza ceasefire talks grew although Israel carried out new attacks in which Palestinian medics said more than 40 people were killed.

An official with knowledge of the matter said a decision had been taken to resume the talks next week after the chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency met the head of the CIA and the prime minister of Qatar.

The source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, said it had been decided that "in the coming weeks negotiations will open based on new proposals led by the mediators, Egypt and Qatar and with active US involvement".

A Hamas official later denied Israeli media reports that the talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday, telling Reuters: "There is no date".

1725 GMT — Denmark tells Israel to end operations inside Rafah after ICJ ruling

In light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict, Denmark called for the end of all Israeli military offensive in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, state media outlet DR said.

"I look at the ruling that has been made with extreme seriousness, and I hope that it is also a seriousness that descends in Israel,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.

"There is now the international community's legal assessment of this situation, and it matches the political assessment that the Danish government has also had for a long time — namely that we must have a ceasefire, not a land offensive," he added.

1636 GMT — Israel claims World Court's order on Rafah does not rule out 'entire offensive'

Israel considers that an order by the World Court to halt its military offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza allows room for "some military action" there, Israeli officials have said.

In an emergency ruling in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide, judges at the International Court of Justice ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt its assault on Gaza's Rafah.

"What they are asking us, is not to commit genocide in Rafah. We did not commit genocide and we will not commit genocide," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, told Israel's N12 TV on Saturday.

1613 GMT — Biden highlights US commitment to Israel in West Point speech

US President Joe Biden has emphasised the critical role of American support to allies around the world including Israel, in a speech at the commencement for the US Military Academy at West Point, New York.

"Thanks to the U.S. Armed Forces, we're doing what only America can do as the indispensable nation, the world's only superpower," Biden said.

The speech before 1,036 graduating US Army cadets is part of a push by Biden to highlight the administration's efforts to support active and retired military personnel.

1537 GMT — Heavy seas batter US Gaza maritime aid mission: CENTCOM

Heavy seas have battered the US maritime humanitarian mission to Gaza, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, with four vessels serving a floating aid delivery pier breaking free from their moorings.

No injuries were reported and the aid pier remains fully functional, CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that no US personnel would enter Gaza.

Two of the affected vessels were now anchored on the beach near the pier and the other two were beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon, CENTCOM said, adding that efforts to recover the vessels were under way with assistance from the Israeli Navy.

1400 GMT — Israel refuses to reopen Rafah, 20,000 patients await treatment

Over 20,000 patients are waiting for the opening of the Rafah crossing to leave Gaza for treatment, the Health Ministry in besieged Palestinian enclave said.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said “since Israel reoccupied the Rafah crossing, no patients have been able to leave the Gaza Strip,” noting that “even those who are abroad cannot return to their homeland".

“More than 20,000 patients suffering of cancer, heart and blood diseases are waiting for the opening of the crossing in inhumane conditions due to the occupation, siege and war of extermination imposed on civilians in Gaza.”

The official termed it "a war crime and a blatant violation of the health rights of patients stipulated in international humanitarian law".

1331 GMT — Former premier says Israel can neither achieve victory in Gaza, nor destroy Hamas

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has called for an end to the "stalling war" in Gaza, stressing that there is no chance "to achieve complete victory or the complete destruction of Hamas".

In an interview with Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Olmert said that “the military operation in Rafah must be stopped".

He stressed that the "stalling" war in Gaza should be stopped in to make way for the return of hostages.

1311 GMT — Israel detains 15 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has detained at least 15 Palestinians from areas across the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since October 7, 2023 to 8,855.

The arrests mainly took place in the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, and Hebron.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, the Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties, the statement added.

1259 GMT — Ankara to keep up pressure on Israel via trade, diplomacy until Gaza massacre ends: Erdogan

Ankara will continue to put pressure on Israel through trade and diplomacy until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration ceases the massacre in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in Istanbul, Erdogan was unequivocal about what has been happening in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

“We are keeping our channels of communication open in our business community in the process of implementing our decision to suspend commercial transactions to force Israel, which has martyred 36,000 innocent people in Gaza, to ceasefire,” he said.

“Ankara will continue to put pressure on Israel through trade, (and) diplomacy until Netanyahu administration ends its massacres in Gaza,” he emphasised.

1241 GMT — Palestinian death toll surpasses 35,900

At least 35,903 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that 80,420 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 46 people and injured 130 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

1221 GMT — Israel-Hamas talks on hostage deal expected to restart next week

Mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire deal to free Israeli hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian captives in Israel are due to restart next week, an official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The decision to restart the talks, said the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality given the sensitivity of the issue, came after the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency met with the head of the CIA and the prime minister of Qatar, which has been a mediator.

"At the end of the meeting, it was decided that in the coming week negotiations will open based on new proposals led by the mediators, Egypt and Qatar and with active US involvement," the source said.

1119 GMT —Spain demands Israel comply with ICJ and halt attacks on Rafah

The Spanish government has demanded that Israel comply with an order by the top UN court to immediately stop its bombardment and ground assault on city of Rafah.

It stressed that the ruling on Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was legally binding.

"The precautionary measures set out by the ICJ, including that Israel should cease its military offensive in Rafah, are compulsory. Israel must comply with them," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares wrote on X.

"The same goes for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and access for humanitarian aid (to Gaza)," he said. "The suffering of the people of Gaza and the violence must end."

