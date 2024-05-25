A firefighter has been arrested in Chile on suspicion of starting a blaze in February that killed 137 people in the resort city of Vina del Mar, authorities said.

"An arrest warrant was issued today against the person who started the fires in February in the Valparaiso region," where Vina del Mar is located, police director Eduardo Cerna told a news conference on Friday.

Several fires broke out simultaneously on February 2 around the coastal city of Vina del Mar, 110 kilometres northwest of Chile's capital Santiago.

The inferno, the second deadliest in the world this century, was fuelled by winds and a heatwave that saw temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius.

Local media reported the firefighter is a 22-year-old man who joined the volunteer force a year and a half ago.

"We are completely devastated by what happened, it is a totally isolated incident... we have served Valparaiso for more than 170 years and cannot allow such things," Vicente Maggiolo, commander of the 13th Fire Company of the city of Valparaiso, told reporters.

Related Chile declares state of emergency as deadly fire rages

Certainty