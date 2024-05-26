Mustafa Hassouna, a photojournalist from Anadolu Agency, has received the "Special Jury Prize" at the World Press Photo (WPP) contest for his photograph, "Israeli Attacks on Gaza."

The award was presented on Friday to Hassouna by Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands during a ceremony in Amsterdam.

The contest highlighted pictures depicting the devastation and humanitarian disaster in Palestine's Gaza that has been under relentless Israeli attacks.

In 2018, Hassouna was a finalist for the Guardian's agency photographer of the year, and in 2014, the Guardian chose his work as one of the year's best photographs.

The award marks the second Anadolu Agency has received at the contest to date.

The WPP contest is organised by the Dutch Foundation for Photojournalism with the support of the Dutch royal family.

Photographs from Anadolu Agency have previously been submitted as evidence to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.