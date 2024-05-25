WORLD
Australian Muslim advocacy group wins landmark hate speech case against X
Australian court asserts jurisdiction over social media company, marking a significant win for the Australian Muslim Advocacy Network.
The historic case stands as " the first of its kind," AMAN legal adviser says. / Photo: AA / AA
May 25, 2024

A Muslim advocacy group has won a landmark case against X in a hate speech lawsuit, the group reported on Facebook.

Friday's win came after an Australian court ruled earlier this week that it has jurisdiction over X and it could make orders against it concerning the group's complaint. It indicated that Australian hate speech laws apply to social media companies.

The Australian Muslim Advocacy Network (AMAN) accused X of violating the Anti-Discrimination Act by allowing anti-Muslim content on its platforms. AMAN argued the content incited hatred against Muslims in Queensland.

X's legal team argued it was a foreign entity, and it is a company, not a person, therefore not subject to the tribunal's jurisdiction, per media reports.

However, the Tribunal affirmed its jurisdiction, noting the local effect of X’s activities and revenue from advertising aimed at Queensland users.

'First of its kind'

A spokesperson for AMAN praised the decision, highlighting its positive effect on communities affected by hate speech.

"This is the first such legal victory against a social media company under Australian vilification laws, which will have consequences for all social media companies operating in Australia," an AMAN spokesperson said in a statement.

"Protections in Australia do apply to social media companies, and hate speech is governed by clear standards, not corporate discretion.”

Speaking to Australian news outlet SBS News, AMAN legal adviser Rita Markwell said the ruling showed that local laws applied to social media companies.

Markwell said the QCAT would "carry weight" in other jurisdictions since the ruling would not apply elsewhere in Australia.

"When we were preparing this case, there was no other precedent. This is the first of its kind," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
