Turkish security forces "neutralised" a wanted terrorist in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the country's interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Saturday that one terrorist in the grey category of Türkiye’s wanted list was targeted during Operation Bozdogan-40 in the Lice district of the province.

Mehmet Yildirim, codenamed Sofi, was identified as one of the perpetrators of six separate attacks that killed eight security officers and 15 civilians, as well as injured eight security officers and 10 civilians, the minister said.

He added that a gendarmerie lieutenant was wounded during the operation but is now in "good health."