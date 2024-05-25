TÜRKİYE
Terrorist in Türkiye's wanted list neutralised  — interior minister
Mehmet Yildirim, also known by the codename Sofi, was identified as a perpetrator of six attacks that killed eight security officers and 15 civilians, and injured eight other officers and 10 civilians, the minister says.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
May 25, 2024

Turkish security forces "neutralised" a wanted terrorist in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the country's interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Saturday that one terrorist in the grey category of Türkiye’s wanted list was targeted during Operation Bozdogan-40 in the Lice district of the province.

Mehmet Yildirim, codenamed Sofi, was identified as one of the perpetrators of six separate attacks that killed eight security officers and 15 civilians, as well as injured eight security officers and 10 civilians, the minister said.

He added that a gendarmerie lieutenant was wounded during the operation but is now in "good health."

"Operations will continue"

He congratulated the Turkish intelligence officers, gendarmerie, and security guards who carried out the operation, saying, “Our operation against terrorists and their collaborations will continue uninterrupted.”

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

