Armenian prime minister's helicopter makes emergency landing in bad weather
Nikol Pashinyan's aircraft lands safely near Vanadzor after facing adverse weather conditions.
The prime minister was heading to the settlement of Baganis on the border with Azerbaijan, where the border was recently demarcated. / Photo: AFP Archive. / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
May 25, 2024

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his helicopter made an emergency landing due to bad weather.

The incident occurred near Vanadzor, Armenia's third largest city and the capital of Lori province in the northern mountainous region, Pashinyan wrote on Facebook Saturday.

"Due to bad weather, our helicopter made an emergency landing in Vanadzor. Now we continue the trip by car. I wish you all a good day," he said.

According to media reports, the prime minister was heading to the settlement of Baganis on the border with Azerbaijan, where the border was recently demarcated.

