Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his helicopter made an emergency landing due to bad weather.

The incident occurred near Vanadzor, Armenia's third largest city and the capital of Lori province in the northern mountainous region, Pashinyan wrote on Facebook Saturday.

"Due to bad weather, our helicopter made an emergency landing in Vanadzor. Now we continue the trip by car. I wish you all a good day," he said.