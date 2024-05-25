Türkiye, as a member of the G20 and a developing economy, is drawing a lot of interest for investment from the Arab world, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Banks Wissam H. Fattouh has said.

Fattouh, who attended the International Arab Banking Summit that kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday, said many Arab investors want to establish contacts with Turkish banks.

There are very strong investment and trade relations between Türkiye and the Arab world, and that is why the Arab banks have decided to hold the meeting in Istanbul, he said.

The two-day event, organised by the Union of Arab Banks was held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Advanced in technology, digital banking

Fattouh emphasised that Türkiye's banking sector is very advanced, particularly in technology and digital banking.

"We will benefit from this experience and we have delegations coming from the Arab world to meet with Turkish banks," he added.