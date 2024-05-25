TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Arab banks show growing interest in Türkiye — Union of Arab Banks
There are very strong investment and trade relations between Türkiye and the Arab world, says the official, as this is resulting in Arab banks' decision to hold the meeting in Istanbul.
Arab banks show growing interest in Türkiye — Union of Arab Banks
Fattouh emphasised that Türkiye's banking sector is very advanced, particularly in technology and digital banking./ Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
May 25, 2024

Türkiye, as a member of the G20 and a developing economy, is drawing a lot of interest for investment from the Arab world, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Banks Wissam H. Fattouh has said.

Fattouh, who attended the International Arab Banking Summit that kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday, said many Arab investors want to establish contacts with Turkish banks.

There are very strong investment and trade relations between Türkiye and the Arab world, and that is why the Arab banks have decided to hold the meeting in Istanbul, he said.

The two-day event, organised by the Union of Arab Banks was held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RelatedTurkish Investment Office wins top award in Abu Dhabi

Advanced in technology, digital banking

Fattouh emphasised that Türkiye's banking sector is very advanced, particularly in technology and digital banking.

"We will benefit from this experience and we have delegations coming from the Arab world to meet with Turkish banks," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Stressing the importance of Türkiye’s geographical location between the Middle East and Europe, Fattouh said: "We were very keen on coming to Istanbul and holding this conference here, bridging this economic relationship between Türkiye (and the Arab world). "

"We have to understand the importance of Türkiye’s geographic location and high technology."

RelatedTürkiye attracts $700M in early-stage tech investments in 2023

Participation banks

Touching on the Iraq-Türkiye Development Road project, he said that the project is very important. It can create many jobs and may change trade trends, he added.

Fattouh also pointed out the rapid growth of participation banks in the MENA region.

“There have been great developments in participation banking in the region and we have witnessed their development in Türkiye as well,” he said.

He added that the total assets of Arab participation banks have reached around $1 trillion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order