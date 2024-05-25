Indian actress Kani Kusruti caught the attention at the Cannes Film Festival in France wearing a watermelon clutch, which symbolises solidarity with Palestinians.

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing in the southern French city of Cannes on Thursday, the premiere of All We Imagine as Light drew notable attendees, including French producers Julien Graff and Thomas Hakim, Indian actor Hridhu Haroon, and actresses Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti.

Kusruti stood out with her watermelon slice-shaped handbag, which has come to symbolise the Palestinian flag.

At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, some stars expressed support for Palestinians suffering under Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza since last October.

