Kani Kusruti draws attention with watermelon clutch at Cannes
Kani Kusruti's Cannes accessory choice speaks volumes as she carries a bag symbolising the Palestinian resistance.
Some attendees used their voices to stand against Israel's atrocities in Gaza, showcasing the colours of the Palestinian flag in their fashion choices at the Cannes Film Festival. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
May 25, 2024

Indian actress Kani Kusruti caught the attention at the Cannes Film Festival in France wearing a watermelon clutch, which symbolises solidarity with Palestinians.

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing in the southern French city of Cannes on Thursday, the premiere of All We Imagine as Light drew notable attendees, including French producers Julien Graff and Thomas Hakim, Indian actor Hridhu Haroon, and actresses Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti.

Kusruti stood out with her watermelon slice-shaped handbag, which has come to symbolise the Palestinian flag.

At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, some stars expressed support for Palestinians suffering under Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza since last October.

Israel continues war amid genocide case

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 80,200 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

