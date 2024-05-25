This week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the world's highest court, delivered a new set of strong and legally-binding provisional measures in South Africa's case against Israel.

The ruling was made in light of the unprecedented and deteriorating humanitarian situation Palestinians in Gaza are facing as Israel intensifies its genocidal military campaign, which has been ongoing for nearly seven and a half months.

South Africa, the country which took upon itself the protection of the Palestinian people and acted in accordance with its legal and moral obligation under the Genocide Convention, made repeated requests to the ICJ to intervene in the war on Gaza.

The court has finally ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the southern city of Rafah, ensure unimpeded access to any United Nations (UN) mandated body to investigate allegations of genocide, and to maintain open land crossing points, including the Rafah crossing with Egypt, for unhindered provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian aid.

In addition, Israel was ordered to submit a report to the court on all measures taken within one month.

This decision by the ICJ carries an important legal weight.

It means that Israel is now not only under a legal obligation to comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention as provided by the ICJ in a previous ruling, but also under an obligation to halt its ongoing ground operation in Rafah and any other military action in the area.

For months, human rights and humanitarian organisations, UN agencies, and a significant number of countries have been warning about an Israeli attack on Rafah and the potential unprecedented bloodbath that could ensue due to the area's high population density.

While the ICJ did not order a complete cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, as requested by South Africa and hoped for by the Palestinian people, its decision nevertheless constitutes a significant step toward realising that goal and has important implications in terms of accountability for Israel's grave and inhumane crimes.

Why this matters

First, the decision puts Israel in front of two options: either comply or don't comply. If it does not comply, as shown by the conduct of its forces in Gaza over the last four months since the ICJ's first ruling in January, Israel risks being hit with further measures from the court.

The ICJ could order a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces, which South Africa is likely to request in the case of Israel's non-compliance, given the country's dedication and commitment to uphold the rights and lives of the Palestinian people.

Secondly, the decision increases pressure on the United States, Israel's main supporter, to force Israel to end its military offensive in Gaza. By continuing to support Israel, the US government also leaves itself open to litigation on the same grounds.

The US has provided Israel with political, military, financial and diplomatic support, including by using its veto power against three UN resolutions demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. It has abstained from one resolution, adopted by the UN Security Council, calling for a ceasefire during Ramadan, which Israel completely disregarded.