The Spanish defence minister said on Saturday that the Israeli war on Gaza is a "real genocide", as relations between Tel Aviv and Madrid worsen following Spain's decision to recognise the State of Palestine.

Reuters couldn't immediately reach Israeli officials for comment on Saturday.

Israel has strongly rejected accusations made against it by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it is committing a genocide against Palestinians, saying it is waging war on the Hamas group.

The remark by Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles in an interview with TVE state television echoed a comment by Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz who earlier this week also described the war on Gaza as a genocide.

"We cannot ignore what is happening in Gaza, which is a real genocide," Robles said in the interview, during which she also discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in Africa.

She also said Madrid's recognition of Palestine was not a move against Israel, adding that it was designed to help "end violence in Gaza".

"This is not against anyone, this is not against the Israeli state, this is not against the Israelis, who are people we respect," she said.

Israel has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian health officials, and destroyed much of the enclave.