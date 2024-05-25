A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan that remained closed for a week following skirmishes has re-opened, an official said on Saturday.

Haji Rauf, a member of the jirga, or the tribal assembly that helped broker a cease-fire between the two sides, told Anadolu over the phone that the Kharlachi crossing re-opened for normal trade activities on Friday morning.

Some 100-150 cargo trucks enter Pakistan and Afghanistan daily through the crossing that connects Pakistan’s northwestern Kunnar tribal district with Afghanistan’s eastern Paktia province.

Sajid Hussain Tori, a lawmaker from the district, also confirmed the re-opening of the border.