WORLD
2 MIN READ
China's Russia support in Ukraine aggravates war in Europe — NATO chief
NATO chief Stoltenberg has emphasised China’s role in escalating the Ukraine conflict, urging NATO countries to provide more support to Kiev.
China's Russia support in Ukraine aggravates war in Europe — NATO chief
NATO urges more weapons and air defense systems for Ukraine.  / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 26, 2024

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that China is exacerbating the war in Europe by supporting Russia against Ukraine.

"China says it wants to maintain good relations with the West. At the same time, however, Beijing is fueling the war in Europe. You can't have it both ways," Stoltenberg said in an interview with German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag.

Stoltenberg emphasised the crucial role of China's support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

He noted that there is a clear increase in the sale of machine parts, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow uses to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft for the war against Ukraine.

Stoltenberg reiterated that there are no plans to send NATO troops to Ukraine or extend the alliance’s air defence umbrella to Ukraine, affirming again that NATO will not be a part of the conflict.

RelatedPutin, Xi hail strong ties amid Western pressure over Ukraine conflict
RECOMMENDED

'World will become more unstable'

Urging NATO countries to provide more support to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said, "It's not too late for Ukraine to win.

We need to send more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, including air defence systems and long-range weapons.

He stressed the need for allies to renew their military inventories and increase the production of weapons and ammunition.

He said: "If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin gets what he wants in Ukraine, there will be no lasting security in Europe, and the world as a whole will become more unstable.

"We must deter Russia from further aggression. A policy of appeasement towards Putin will not work," he added.

RelatedXi, Putin accuse US of 'interfering' in Russia, China's affairs: Kremlin
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order