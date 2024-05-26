NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that China is exacerbating the war in Europe by supporting Russia against Ukraine.

"China says it wants to maintain good relations with the West. At the same time, however, Beijing is fueling the war in Europe. You can't have it both ways," Stoltenberg said in an interview with German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag.

Stoltenberg emphasised the crucial role of China's support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

He noted that there is a clear increase in the sale of machine parts, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow uses to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft for the war against Ukraine.

Stoltenberg reiterated that there are no plans to send NATO troops to Ukraine or extend the alliance’s air defence umbrella to Ukraine, affirming again that NATO will not be a part of the conflict.