WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea threatens action over US, South Korea spy activities
Tensions rise on the Korean peninsula as North Korea condemns US and South Korean military activities, including spy plane flights and propaganda balloons.
North Korea threatens action over US, South Korea spy activities
North Korea threatens action over violated sovereignty. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 26, 2024

North Korea's defence ministry accused the United States and South Korea of ramping up reconnaissance activities around the inter-Korean border, warning that it will act if its sovereignty and security is violated, state media KCNA has said.

North Korea's Vice Defence Minister Kim Gang Il said on Sunday the US had flown at least 16 of its RC-135 and U-2S strategic reconnaissance planes and RQ-4B drone over the Korean peninsula between May 13 and 24.

He also accused South Korea's navy and coast guard of stoking military tension by stepping up patrol activities and increasingly breaching the maritime border.

Kim also criticised propaganda leaflets sent in balloons from South Korea, calling it a "dangerous provocation."

RelatedNorth Korea threatens action after US conducts subcritical nuclear test
RECOMMENDED

'Wartime situations'

North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea regularly send balloons containing anti-Pyongyang leaflets, alongside food, medicine, money, mini radios and USB sticks loaded with South Korean news and dramas.

"Even now, the US and South Korean puppet air forces are continuously mobilising various aircraft with little or no time gap throughout the day, carrying out aerial reconnaissance activities at a level comparable to wartime situations," Kim said in a statement published by KCNA.

Those activities seriously infringe on North Korea's national sovereignty and security, and will not be met with "offensive" countermeasures, he said.

"We will act immediately when the nation's sovereignty and security interests are violated," Kim added.

RelatedNorth Korean hackers stole data from South Korea court computers: police
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order