Malian opposition politicians said on Saturday that they had formed a transition government in exile to rival the one governing the country, ruled by the military since a 2020 coup.

It was the latest manoeuvre by the civilian opposition since Mali's military rulers failed to meet a March deadline to hold elections and hand over power to a civilian government.

"The citizen assembly of the civil transition has today elected the members of the government," read a statement datelined Geneva and signed by exiled Malian politician Adaman Traore, identified as the body's president.

This "civil transition (government) ... is the only legitimate one in Mali", the text said.

It named the prime minister and defence minister of the rival government as Mohamed Cherif Kone, one of several prominent exiled politicians listed as members.