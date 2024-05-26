TÜRKİYE
Galata Tower reopens to visitors after restoration work finalised
Istanbul's historical tower, offering a panoramic view of the breathtaking metropolis, begins welcoming visitors with its exterior repaired and strengthened against earthquakes.
Expert academics supervised the use of modern technologies in the restoration, which was based on technical analyses and georadar reports.  /Photo: AA / Others
May 26, 2024

Istanbul's iconic Galata Tower reopened to visitors after restoration work, the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums has announced.

The tower has been reorganised to accommodate migratory swifts and visitors while preserving its cultural heritage.

Expert academics supervised the use of modern technologies in the restoration, which was based on technical analyses and georadar reports on the reinforced concrete structures added between 1964 and 1967.

The 674-year-old tower was closed to visitors on February 23 for exterior repairs and earthquake reinforcement work.

The extensive restoration by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism included the tower's 270-kilogram copper spire.

Starting on May 25, Galata Tower will regulate access as part of its visitor management plan, allowing a maximum of 100 individuals per hour.

The tower, attracting significant interest from both local and international visitors, boasts a panoramic viewing balcony on the 8th floor, offering visitors the opportunity to take photos with the breathtaking metropolis as a backdrop.

On the 6th floor, young visitors, along with their families, participate in the interactive video game "Find Istanbul." Additionally, on the 2nd floor, visitors experience a simulation that animatedly reenacted Hezarfen Ahmed Celebi's legendary flight from Galata Tower to Uskudar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
