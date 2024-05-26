Istanbul's iconic Galata Tower reopened to visitors after restoration work, the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums has announced.

The tower has been reorganised to accommodate migratory swifts and visitors while preserving its cultural heritage.

Expert academics supervised the use of modern technologies in the restoration, which was based on technical analyses and georadar reports on the reinforced concrete structures added between 1964 and 1967.

The 674-year-old tower was closed to visitors on February 23 for exterior repairs and earthquake reinforcement work.