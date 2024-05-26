Mexico City has recorded its highest-ever temperature when thermometers hit 34.7 degrees Celsius as a deadly heatwave scorches the country.

The "highest temperature since records have been kept" was recorded Saturday afternoon at the Tacubaya observatory, the National Meteorological Service said.

The previous record of 34.4 degrees Celsius was observed the day before at the same station in the capital, the weather service added.

Mexico has recorded 48 deaths due to intense heatwaves hitting the country since March, the government said on Friday.

More than 950 people have suffered various health effects over the same period, as of May 21, according to the health ministry.

The eastern coastal state of Veracruz recorded the highest number of deaths, with 14, followed by Tabasco, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas, with eight each.

Last year, Mexico reported a record 419 heat-related deaths in the hot season, which runs from March to October, in a country of 129 million people.

It is not just humans that are suffering - in southern Mexico, dozens of howler monkeys have dropped dead, apparently due to the heat.