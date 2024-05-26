WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zelenskyy urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit amid Russian advance in war
Zelenskyy seeks international support to halt Putin's aggression, warning that a ceasefire could aid Russia's rearmament.
Zelenskyy urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit amid Russian advance in war
Zelenskyy says it is crucial to get as many countries around the table at the peace talks as possible. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
May 26, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to join an upcoming peace summit as his country struggles to stave off unrelenting attacks by Russia in its 27-month-old offensive.

Moscow's forces have in recent weeks advanced on the battlefield and stepped up air strikes on cities, and Kiev hopes the June meeting in Switzerland will help pile international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In English-language video recorded inside the charred remains of a printing press destroyed on Thursday in a Russian air strike, Zelenskyy said on Sunday the summit would "show who in the world really wants to end the war".

"I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still aside from the global efforts of the Global Peace Summit – to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China," he said.

"Please, show your leadership in advancing the peace – the real peace and not just a pause between the strikes."

Russia has said it sees no point in the conference to which Moscow is not currently invited.

RECOMMENDED

Ukraine wants permanent peace

Russian sources told Reuters two days before Zelenskyy's comments that Putin was ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines.

Zelenskyy and Ukraine's supporters say a ceasefire will only help Russia rearm and regroup.

Russia has in recent months made slow but steady gains along several parts of the sprawling eastern front and is attempting to push deeper into the northeastern Kharkiv region after a ground incursion launched earlier this month.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Zelenskyy said it was crucial to get as many countries around the table at the peace talks as possible. Putin has said he believes the talks may convert Ukrainian demands for a Russian withdrawal into an ultimatum for Russia.

RelatedLegitimacy of Ukraine's Zelenskyy is over: Russia's Putin
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members