WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 20 killed in attack on central Mali village
Mali's insurgency took root during a 2012 Tuareg uprising that has since spread across the Sahel and to the north of West African costal countries.
Over 20 killed in attack on central Mali village
Fighters gained ground over the years despite costly foreign military efforts. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2024

Over 20 civilians were killed in an attack in central Mali, a local official said on Sunday.

The attack on Saturday targeted a village in the Circle of Bankass in Mopti region - one of several areas in Mali's north and centre where armed groups have been waging an insurgency since 2012.

Bankass Mayor Moulaye Guindo said unidentified armed assailants attacked villagers on their way to work their fields.

RECOMMENDED

"Yesterday we counted 19 deaths but today it is more than 20," he said via tele phone.

Fighters gained ground despite costly foreign military efforts to push them back, killing thousands and displacing millions in the process as they have attacked towns, villages and military targets.

Authorities' failure to protect civilians have contributed to two coups in Mali, one in neighbouring Burkina Faso and one in Niger since 2020

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members