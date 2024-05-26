The death toll from a Russian air strike on a hypermarket in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv rose to 16, local authorities have said.

"Unfortunately, 16 people have died. The data is being updated," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Synyehubov said 12 people were killed in the attack, which targeted a local hypermarket and damaged a furniture store and a shopping centre. He claimed that the strike was carried out using two guided bombs.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said it took more than 16 hours to extinguish a fire caused by the strike that spread to more than 13,000 square metres.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service later reported that the number of those injured rose to 44, adding that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

“There is not a single district or street in Kharkiv that hasn’t suffered from this regular cruelty,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video speech recorded at the remains of a local printing house in Kharkiv that was destroyed in a missile strike on Thursday.

While Ukraine was defending itself 60 kilometres northeast of the city, Russia was preparing for another offensive 90 kilometres northwest of the city, he said.