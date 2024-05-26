CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Seven young elephants drown in Sri Lanka
Officials say the onset of the monsoon led to flooding in the elephant habitat in Dimbulagala, around 250 kilometres northeast of the capital, Colombo.
Seven young elephants drown in Sri Lanka
Seven young elephants drown in Sri Lanka / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2024

Wildlife authorities in Sri Lanka found seven carcasses of young elephants believed to have drowned in the biggest single loss of the animals in five years.

An official said Wildlife authorities in Sri Lanka on Sunday found seven carcasses of young elephants believed to have drowned in the biggest single loss of the animals in five years.

"We were alerted by villagers to three young elephants who had drowned last evening, but when we went to the marshy area we found four more," a regional wildlife official said.

He said autopsies would be carried out on the seven carcasses on Monday, but a preliminary investigation suggested that the animals had gotten bogged down in the marsh and drowned.

RelatedIll-treated and emaciated, Tikiri the elephant dies in Sri Lanka
RECOMMENDED

Dwindling population

Sri Lanka's wild elephant population has dwindled to just over 7,000, according to the latest official data, down from an estimated 12,000 at the beginning of the last century.

In 2019, seven elephants were similarly found dead in the north-central region of the country.

A year earlier in 2018, another seven drowned closer to the area where the latest deaths were reported.

RelatedSri Lanka: Elephants dying from eating plastic waste
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members