Dutch Ambassador to Türkiye Joep Wijnands has hailed Ankara-Amsterdam bilateral relations as a "great partnership."

His comment came as the Netherlands embassy organised a concert at the Hierapolis ancient theatre in Türkiye's western Denizli province on Sunday. The event marks the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship between the Republic of Türkiye and the Netherlands.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ambassador Wijnands said the joint concert illustrates that "we have such a great partnership."

On bringing together the two orchestras for a joint concert in a special year, the Dutch ambassador said: "I think it illustrates the fact that we have a great partnership. Not only do we do business or work in the political field together, we also make music together."

Orhun Orhon, the conductor of Orkestra Akademik Baskent, described the concert in Denizli as "historical" and underlined that the bilateral friendship will be celebrated through the concert.

Another orchestra member, Spanish violinist Anna Albero, was very excited about the event and said concerts and music bring people together.

'Diplomatic ties for over 400 years'