Galatasaray win Turkish Super Lig title
Lions beat Tumosan Konyaspor 3-1 to clinch 24th Turkish title with 102 points.
Galatasaray secured the victory to win the 2024 Turkish title with 102 points. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
May 26, 2024

Galatasaray have won their 24th Turkish Super Lig title after beating Tumosan Konyaspor 3-1.

Galatasaray scored on Sunday the opener in the 29th minute as Argentine star Mauro Icardi's header in the area beat Polish goalkeeper Jakub Slowik. German left-back Derrick Kohn crossed to assist him.

Icardi doubled the advantage for the visitors as he scored a classy backheel goal in the 51st minute after Lucas Torreira's pass from the right flank. A few minutes later Galatasaray midfielder Berkan Kutlu added a third goal.

Louka Prip, Konyaspor's Danish winger, was on the scoresheet to narrow the gap to two in the 78th minute, 1-3.

Galatasaray secured the victory to win the 2024 Turkish title with 102 points.

After the final whistle, the club's players and staff celebrated their success.

Second-place Fenerbahce, meanwhile, hammered Istanbulspor 6-0 at home, finishing the Turkish league as runners-up with 99 points.

Tumosan Konyaspor came 16th with 41 points to stay in the Super Lig for the next season.

MKE Ankaragucu took a 4-2 defeat at Trabzonspor to be relegated to a lower division. The club from the Turkish capital had 40 points to end the 2023-24 season in the 17th spot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
