Galatasaray have won their 24th Turkish Super Lig title after beating Tumosan Konyaspor 3-1.

Galatasaray scored on Sunday the opener in the 29th minute as Argentine star Mauro Icardi's header in the area beat Polish goalkeeper Jakub Slowik. German left-back Derrick Kohn crossed to assist him.

Icardi doubled the advantage for the visitors as he scored a classy backheel goal in the 51st minute after Lucas Torreira's pass from the right flank. A few minutes later Galatasaray midfielder Berkan Kutlu added a third goal.

Louka Prip, Konyaspor's Danish winger, was on the scoresheet to narrow the gap to two in the 78th minute, 1-3.

Galatasaray secured the victory to win the 2024 Turkish title with 102 points.