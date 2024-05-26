Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called Sunday for sweeping reforms as the country gears up for parliamentary elections amid a political crisis over a "foreign influence" law denounced as repressive by rights groups.

At loggerheads with the governing Georgian Dream conservatives, the pro-Western Zurabishvili is looking to forge a united opposition front as the country prepares for parliamentary elections in October.

The contest is seen as a key test for the country's democracy and its European aspirations.

Zurabishvili said Georgia needed to "create a new political reality" and called on pro-EU political parties to rally behind her initiative of far-reaching electoral, judiciary and law enforcement reforms "so that we can open EU membership negotiations as soon as possible" with Brussels.

She also said an interim multi-party government and a newly elected parliament must revoke several laws adopted by Georgian Dream "which are detrimental to Georgia's European course".

It must also free political prisoners and ensure the independence of the judiciary among other steps before elections are called next year.

