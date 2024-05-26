Israel is imposing collective punishment on Gaza, said International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, emphasising that no one has immunity to commit war crimes or crimes against humanity.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Sunday Times, Khan discussed the reactions following his move to seek arrest warrants for members of the Palestinian group Hamas and senior Israeli officials.

“I am not saying that Israel with its democracy and its supreme court is akin to Hamas. Of course not. I couldn’t be clearer. Israel has every right to protect its population and to get the hostages back. But nobody has a license to commit war crimes or crimes against humanity. The means define us,” he said.

Khan said that when “a senior official” recently asked him what can Israel do, given that it doesn’t know “where the hostages were, in tunnels or houses, or how they were being kept,” he cited the UK's stance against the Irish Republican Army (IRA) during Ireland's struggle for independence.

“There were attempts to kill (Prime Minister) Margaret Thatcher. (Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland) Airey Neave was blown up, (former Chief of the Defense Staff) Lord Mountbatten was blown up, there was the Enniskillen attack, we had kneecappings…But the British didn’t decide to say, ‘Well, on the Falls Road (the heart of Catholic Belfast) there undoubtedly may be some IRA members and Republican sympathisers, so therefore let’s drop a 2,000-pound bomb on the Falls Road.’ You can’t do that.”

Related What does the latest ICJ judgement mean for Gaza war?

Pressure to ICC

Regarding threats against the ICC, Khan said that every day, the ICC receives threatening messages and suffers other types of pressure.

He noted that the ICC is currently conducting active investigations in the Philippines, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Latin America, Georgia, Ukraine and Palestine.

He said that while they may not be perfect, they are sincere and make decisions based on evidence rather than being swayed by political convenience.

Reports of amputations without anaesthesia

Khan highlighted reports from major aid organisations about emaciated children and dire medical conditions in Gaza.