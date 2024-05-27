WORLD
3 MIN READ
France ends New Caledonia state of emergency, more forces arrive
French Pacific territory to receive additional security forces and ending state of emergency, paving the way for political negotiations amid unrest.
France ends New Caledonia state of emergency, more forces arrive
Elysee confirms deployment of additional security forces to French Pacific territory. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 27, 2024

Seven more mobile force units will soon arrive as reinforcements in New Caledonia, the Elysee said in a statement on Monday, also indicating a state of emergency would end as planned in the French Pacific territory on Tuesday morning local time.

The state of emergency would end on Monday evening at 8:00 p.m. in Paris (Tuesday at 5:00 a.m. in Noumea).

Seven people have been killed, hundreds arrested and large numbers of buildings and cars destroyed in a fortnight of upheaval triggered by a contested electoral reform and fueled by sharp economic disparities between the indigenous Kanak population and people of European background.

Police shot dead a man on Friday evening, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron visited to try to calm tensions.

The arrival of an additional 480 gendarmes will bring the number of French security forces in the Pacific territory to some 3,500.

Macron's decision not to renew the state of emergency illustrates Paris's desire to start the process of de-escalation and re-establish conditions for dialogue, the statement added.

RelatedUnrest in French-colonised New Caledonia 'absolutely unprecedented'
RECOMMENDED

'Political and non-repressive solution'

The main pro-independence political coalition, FLNKS (Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front) issued a communique on Saturday saying the priority was easing tensions and the only viable solution was a "political and non-repressive solution".

Lifting the state of emergency was intended to allow FLNKS to meet, the French statement said.

Macron "recalls that the lifting of the roadblocks is the necessary condition for the opening of concrete and serious negotiations", it added.

Christian Tein of the Field Action Coordination Cell (CCAT), which organised the roadblocks that are impeding movement and supply of food and medicine across the island, said on Friday it "remain mobilised, we maintain the resistance in our neighbourhoods, in a structured, organised way".

No announcement was made on a night curfew imposed by local authorities in New Caledonia.

The operator of Noumea International Airport has announced it will remain closed until June 2.

RelatedFrench state 'responsible' for crisis in New Caledonia: local official
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members